Man Found Dead In South LA House Fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man in his early 40s was found dead in a South Los Angeles house fire Thursday evening.
At 5:25 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the burning home in the 800 block of West 106th Street. Firefighters found the man dead inside.
Crews extinguished the blaze within 16 minutes, the fire department reports. The fire was contained to the front of the home.
The name of the victim was not confirmed. The Red Cross was assisting four displaced residents with temporary housing.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home, LAFD said. There was no word on a cause.