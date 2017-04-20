Guide To Mr. C Beverly Hills’ 4th Annual Poolside Cinema

In Southern California, the weather is great nearly all year, but once spring and summer arrives, a bevy of outdoor movie options re-emerge from the year before. Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills is once again here and ready to entertain all those who show up for their poolside cinema screenings. Now in its fourth year, hotel guests and locals alike are invited to enjoy a range of classic, family-friendly, and newer films every Tuesday from June to August. Set under the stars by their Venetian-inspired pool deck, guests can relax on comfortable chairs and enjoy cocktails as well as a special prix-fixe menu with delicious Cipriani offerings.

4th Annual Poolside Cinema

Mr. C Beverly Hills

1224 Beverwil Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(877) 334-5623

www.mrchotels.com

Dates: June 6, 2017 – August 22, 2017