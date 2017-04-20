Guide To Mr. C Beverly Hills’ 4th Annual Poolside Cinema

April 20, 2017 11:43 AM
In Southern California, the weather is great nearly all year, but once spring and summer arrives, a bevy of outdoor movie options re-emerge from the year before. Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills is once again here and ready to entertain all those who show up for their poolside cinema screenings. Now in its fourth year, hotel guests and locals alike are invited to enjoy a range of classic, family-friendly, and newer films every Tuesday from June to August. Set under the stars by their Venetian-inspired pool deck, guests can relax on comfortable chairs and enjoy cocktails as well as a special prix-fixe menu with delicious Cipriani offerings.

4th Annual Poolside Cinema
Mr. C Beverly Hills
1224 Beverwil Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90035
(877) 334-5623
www.mrchotels.com
Dates: June 6, 2017 – August 22, 2017

mr c beverly hills poolside cinema evening 2 Guide To Mr. C Beverly Hills 4th Annual Poolside Cinema

(credit: Mr. C Beverly Hills)


Schedule

From June 6, 2017 to August 22, 2017, guests will be invited to stop by the hotel for screenings which begin at 7pm.
 
June 6
“Oceans 11”
 
June 13
“Dirty Dancing”
 
June 20
“Chocolat”
 
June 27
“Sing”
 
July 4
“Miss Congeniality”
 
July 11
“Jaws”
 
July 18
“Sabrina”
 
July 25
“Pets”
 
August 1
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
 
August 8
“Boogie Nights”
 
August 15
“Back to the Future”
 
August 22
“Moana”

peroni and popcorn 3 Guide To Mr. C Beverly Hills 4th Annual Poolside Cinema

(credit: Mr. C Beverly Hills)


Top Eats

Enjoy delicious bites as you watch top films this season at Mr. C Beverly Hills! Offering include their Mr. C Club Sandwich with fried egg, their Pizza Mr. C with burrata, Prosciutto crudo di Parma, as well as summer-inspired dishes like Mr. C Avocado Salsa with Toasted Pizza Crisps. Guests can also indulge in caprese-style popcorn, boxes of candy, mini bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, and Peroni Nastro Azzurro on-tap.

