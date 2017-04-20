Europe’s Christmas Markets on the Danube

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Experience the magic of European Christmas Markets along the Danube River on AmaWaterways’ seven-night river cruise. Get into the holiday spirit where many of our beloved Christmas traditions originated. Boarding the ship in the charming city of Nuremberg, you will cruise down the Danube stopping at cities such as Regensburg, Salzburg, and Vienna. Each city has its own unique Christmas market celebrating the local flair and traditions.

On Night 1 you will enjoy a luxurious dinner on board your ship while stationed in Nuremberg. The next morning explore the historic city with its Gothic architecture and the city’s fabled Christmas Market. Cozy up with a mug of mulled wine at a sidewalk café to people watch. In Regensburg visit the festive stalls adorned with fir branches at the exclusive markets at the Thurn and Taxis Palace. These traditional handicraft Christmas Markets showcase the talented craftsmen at work. Cruising down the Danube you will enjoy the City of Music and the Baroque elegance of Vienna. In the evening visit the Schonbrunn and Karlsplatz markets or join a guided bike ride to the Klosterneuberg Monastery. The last city you visit on your festive trip will be Budapest. The Christmas Market in the main square is a sight to behold when all of its spectacular twinkle lights are lit up.

Similar to other AmaWaterway river cruises, the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube includes award-winning dining, immersive itineraries, and an array of amenities. You will have the opportunity to enjoy snacks, tapas, and other refreshments in our Main Lounge and indulge in the unlimited fine wine, beer, and soft drinks provided on board. Partake in an epicurean adventure on board at the Chef’s Table specialty restaurant and experience La Chaine des Rotisseurs exclusive dining experience. Each day a large assortment of activities will be included so that you can always choose how you want to discover the new cities.