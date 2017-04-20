This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Take a winter adventure into the magical Black Forest and Alsace Region with AmaWaterways. On this bewitching Seven-night Rhine River cruise you will have the opportunity to explore bustling Christmas markets in cities like Heidelberg, Cologne, and Amsterdam. Find yourself surrounded by the holiday spirit in charming Strasbourg where you will find the legendary Christmas market said to be the oldest and best in all of France.

Arriving in the Netherlands, you will take off from the famous canal city of Amsterdam. Beginning with a scenic cruise among the canals, you will pass by the picturesque homes lining the waterways. In the free time take a tour of the city and stop for photos with a Dutch windmill before we depart for Germany that afternoon. In Cologne you will receive a private tour of the city with stops in Old Town and Cathedral Square. The day ends at the elaborately decorated Christmas Market in the square. Cruising down the Rhine you will have panoramic views of the winemaking town of Rudesheim where you will have free time to go wine tasting or ride a gondal high above the town. In Mannheim you can opt to visit the Mannheim Baroque Palace or tour Speyer, one of Germany’s oldest cities home to the medieval Altportel. The next day in the capital city of France’s Alsace region, Strasbourg, adventure awaits at the city’s famous Christmas Market. Known for its beautiful craftsmanship, you won’t leave this market without extraordinary souvenirs!

On this luxurious and festive Christmas river cruise, you will find delicious, locally curated cuisine inspired by the region you are travelling through. For seven nights you will be able to awaken in a spacious stateroom, most of which come with a French balcony. Find yourself relaxing on our sun deck and partake in some fun with the rest of the guests during our daily cultural performances. Unlimited fine wine, beer, and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner and delicious tapas, sandwiches, and snacks are available in the Main Lounge. Immersive tours at every destination will make this an unforgettable trip.