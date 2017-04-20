Best Activities & Events This Weekend In Los Angeles – April 21

Attend Odd Nights In Griffith Park
4700 Western Heritage Way
Griffith Park
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.theoddmarket.com
Begin your weekend by attending Odd Nights in Griffith Park. This night market at the famed Autry will be filled with anything you’d ever want. From live music, beer gardens and bounce houses to over 200 vendors selling their wares, it’s a terrific event to attend!
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
Empire Polo Club
81-800 Avenue 51
Indio, CA 92201
(760)342-2762
www.coachella.com
Either you have never been or you are fanatic. The global happening that is Coachella is polarizing that way but it’s hard to imagine disliking an event that includes so much planning and spectacle. With dozens of bands and artists performing daily, it’s impossible to go an entire day without seeing something you will genuinely enjoy. The art installations across the grounds are incredible, and the social energy that is everywhere makes the excitement something tangible. For many, Coachella is more of a vacation than just another concert/festival. If you have never been, it’s high time to take the scenic drive and feel what it is like to get dusty and dance in the desert. There is a reason the event sells out well before any music is even announced. However, with headlining performances from the likes of New Order, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Radiohead to name a few, the music is pretty darn amazing too. This weekend is the 2nd weekend which means after market ticket prices are a little less and makes it easier to attend.
Disney On Ice Presents: Dream Big
Long Beach Arena
300 E. Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
www.disneyonice.com
The Disney On Ice series continues to be a big hit with regards to the live experience of the Disney brand. For this particular installment, the Disney princesses step into the spotlight to convey the importance of dreaming big. Guests will join Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White as they each explore their own destinies and reach their dreams I what will no doubt be an inspirational performance for the kids (and adults) in the seats. A combination of gravity defying acrobatics, detailed choreography, and precision skating bring the beloved characters to life in a way that will thrill and excite fans. Equipped with great storytelling with an important message, Disney On Ice will only be in the Southland for a short amount of time and tickets are obviously going fast.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
William S Hart Park
24151 Newhall Ave
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661) 259-0855
www.cowboyfesstival.org
For over two decades, the city of Santa Clarity has cultivated their Cowboy Festival into a Western culture celebration that now attracts some 10,000 visitors annually. A collection of all things Old West, from art, music, fashion, and even food, the organizers continue to develop the festival as a way to highlight the roots of the Old West right in their own backyard. In fact, the namesake of the park that hosts the festival was a silent film star and a Western Film producer. The homage to the subculture has resonated well with residents and visitors from the surrounding areas as the festival grows bigger each year. From live music to plenty of western wear, art, and even a healthy dose of BBQ, there is a full day of Cowboy culture for guests to explore.
Celebrate Earth Day
Exposition Park
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90037
(800) 773-2489
www.expositionpark.com
Head for Exposition Park today starting at 10 a.m. for the second annual Earth Day LA event. Snack and sip on snacks and soft drinks as you mingle among the more than 50 exhibits pertinent to this occasion. Oh, and be sure to bring the kids as games and crafts will be ready for which the younger set can indulge and which, like the exhibits, are relevant to what Los Angeles city services do to be and remain sustainable. Admission is free and those who plan to take part are encouraged to arrive by public transport. For more Earth Day events, visit our Guide To The Best Earth Day Events In Los Angeles.
City of Angels Fun Ride
UCLA – Royce Hall
340 Royce Dr.
Westwood, CA 90024
(310) 825-4401
www.coafunride.com
Now in it’s 20th year, the City of Angels Fun Ride is scenic bicycle tour of Los Angeles for a great cause. With two different rides, a recreational ride and an advanced ride, participants can choose either a 33 or a 66-mile route depending on their skill level. Starting and finishing on the campus of UCLA on the Westside, all registrants will be handing over their fees to help UCLA purchase a new bloodmobile to aid in collecting necessary blood donations all over the Southland. The ride is led by law enforcement and affords the riders a unique look at the city as they ride through streets that are closed off specifically for this event. Get your exercise in, experience a unique tour through the city, and help a worthy cause with just one bike ride.
Attend The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
University of Southern California
University Park Campus
Los Angeles, CA 90089
www.latimes.com
The Los Angeles Times has hosted an annual congregation devoted to the written word for some 22 years now. Centralized on the campus of USC, here is what the math of the festival shakes out to be. The Festival pools some 500 authors, celebrities, musicians, artists and chefs, and draws some 150,000 attendees. Guests are able to participate in more than 100 conversations on the topics ranging from politics, global issues, food, the art of the short story, and cultural identity and so much more. Among the festival distinguished guests, Pulitzer Prize winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, Dave and his mother Virginia Grohl, and even Bryan Cranston will all helm conversations about their work and literary contributions. An important cultural event in LA, the Festival of Books is an essential destination for everyone in the family.