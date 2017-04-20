Best Activities & Events This Weekend In Los Angeles – April 21

No matter how removed you try to be, it’s undoubtedly festival season in Southern California. With Los Angeles being one of the most diverse places to call home, the variety lends it self to all kind of creative ideas and variety. Just this weekend alone there are a multitude of festivals all happening just a short car ride from one another and yet, there are still plenty of people to ensure each event has it’s own base of enthusiastic supports and curious first timers. That is part of what makes L.A. so cool. Whatever your flavor, there is something for your this weekend.

Friday, April 21



Attend Odd Nights In Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Griffith Park

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.theoddmarket.com 4700 Western Heritage WayGriffith ParkLos Angeles, CA 90027 Begin your weekend by attending Odd Nights in Griffith Park. This night market at the famed Autry will be filled with anything you’d ever want. From live music, beer gardens and bounce houses to over 200 vendors selling their wares, it’s a terrific event to attend!





Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Empire Polo Club

81-800 Avenue 51

Indio, CA 92201

(760)342-2762

www.coachella.com Empire Polo Club81-800 Avenue 51Indio, CA 92201(760)342-2762 Either you have never been or you are fanatic. The global happening that is Coachella is polarizing that way but it’s hard to imagine disliking an event that includes so much planning and spectacle. With dozens of bands and artists performing daily, it’s impossible to go an entire day without seeing something you will genuinely enjoy. The art installations across the grounds are incredible, and the social energy that is everywhere makes the excitement something tangible. For many, Coachella is more of a vacation than just another concert/festival. If you have never been, it’s high time to take the scenic drive and feel what it is like to get dusty and dance in the desert. There is a reason the event sells out well before any music is even announced. However, with headlining performances from the likes of New Order, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer, and Radiohead to name a few, the music is pretty darn amazing too. This weekend is the 2nd weekend which means after market ticket prices are a little less and makes it easier to attend.

Saturday, April 22



Disney On Ice Presents: Dream Big

Long Beach Arena

300 E. Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.disneyonice.com Long Beach Arena300 E. Ocean BlvdLong Beach, CA 90802 The Disney On Ice series continues to be a big hit with regards to the live experience of the Disney brand. For this particular installment, the Disney princesses step into the spotlight to convey the importance of dreaming big. Guests will join Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White as they each explore their own destinies and reach their dreams I what will no doubt be an inspirational performance for the kids (and adults) in the seats. A combination of gravity defying acrobatics, detailed choreography, and precision skating bring the beloved characters to life in a way that will thrill and excite fans. Equipped with great storytelling with an important message, Disney On Ice will only be in the Southland for a short amount of time and tickets are obviously going fast.





Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

William S Hart Park

24151 Newhall Ave

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

(661) 259-0855

www.cowboyfesstival.org William S Hart Park24151 Newhall AveSanta Clarita, CA 91321(661) 259-0855 For over two decades, the city of Santa Clarity has cultivated their Cowboy Festival into a Western culture celebration that now attracts some 10,000 visitors annually. A collection of all things Old West, from art, music, fashion, and even food, the organizers continue to develop the festival as a way to highlight the roots of the Old West right in their own backyard. In fact, the namesake of the park that hosts the festival was a silent film star and a Western Film producer. The homage to the subculture has resonated well with residents and visitors from the surrounding areas as the festival grows bigger each year. From live music to plenty of western wear, art, and even a healthy dose of BBQ, there is a full day of Cowboy culture for guests to explore.





Celebrate Earth Day

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(800) 773-2489

www.expositionpark.com



Head for Exposition Park today starting at 10 a.m. for the second annual Earth Day LA event. Snack and sip on snacks and soft drinks as you mingle among the more than 50 exhibits pertinent to this occasion. Oh, and be sure to bring the kids as games and crafts will be ready for which the younger set can indulge and which, like the exhibits, are relevant to what Los Angeles city services do to be and remain sustainable. Admission is free and those who plan to take part are encouraged to arrive by public transport. For more Earth Day events, visit our Guide To The Best Earth Day Events In Los Angeles

Sunday, April 23



City of Angels Fun Ride

UCLA – Royce Hall

340 Royce Dr.

Westwood, CA 90024

(310) 825-4401

www.coafunride.com UCLA – Royce Hall340 Royce Dr.Westwood, CA 90024(310) 825-4401 Now in it’s 20th year, the City of Angels Fun Ride is scenic bicycle tour of Los Angeles for a great cause. With two different rides, a recreational ride and an advanced ride, participants can choose either a 33 or a 66-mile route depending on their skill level. Starting and finishing on the campus of UCLA on the Westside, all registrants will be handing over their fees to help UCLA purchase a new bloodmobile to aid in collecting necessary blood donations all over the Southland. The ride is led by law enforcement and affords the riders a unique look at the city as they ride through streets that are closed off specifically for this event. Get your exercise in, experience a unique tour through the city, and help a worthy cause with just one bike ride.





Attend The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

University Park Campus

Los Angeles, CA 90089

www.latimes.com University of Southern CaliforniaUniversity Park CampusLos Angeles, CA 90089 The Los Angeles Times has hosted an annual congregation devoted to the written word for some 22 years now. Centralized on the campus of USC, here is what the math of the festival shakes out to be. The Festival pools some 500 authors, celebrities, musicians, artists and chefs, and draws some 150,000 attendees. Guests are able to participate in more than 100 conversations on the topics ranging from politics, global issues, food, the art of the short story, and cultural identity and so much more. Among the festival distinguished guests, Pulitzer Prize winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen, Dave and his mother Virginia Grohl, and even Bryan Cranston will all helm conversations about their work and literary contributions. An important cultural event in LA, the Festival of Books is an essential destination for everyone in the family.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.