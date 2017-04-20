A Taste of Bordeaux

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Experience the trip of a lifetime as you cruise with AmaWaterways along the rivers Dordogne and Garronne in the famous Bordeaux region of France. You will board your luxurious river cruise and set sail from Bordeaux where you will get to witness abundant vineyards, stunning scenery, and majestic chateaux along the Garonne River. You will stop in port cities such as Cadillac, Bourg, and Libourne allowing you time to taste some of the world’s most distinguished wine and visiting such sites like the Roquetaillade Castle.

Your trip will begin and end in the city of Bordeaux. Travelling along the scenic Garonne you will enjoy a panoramic tour of the spectacular village town on the Left Bank of the Gironde estuary known as Pauillac. Some of the finest wines are produced here and you will have the opportunity to enjoy these wines at an authentic Grand Cru wine tasting. The next day you will make your way through the small towns North of Bordeaux where you have the choice of touring a UNESCO World Heritage site or take a bike tour through breathtaking vineyards. On Day 6 you will venture through the magnificent Chateau Vayres located on the banks of the Dordogne River. Wrapping up the trip you will be able to experience the rich culture of Bordeaux with time to taste the cuisine and exquisite wines.

Stay on board in our luxurious staterooms that are equipped with a computer, on Demand entertainment system, desk, and sitting area. Most rooms also come with French balconies giving you the opportunity to truly take in the sites. Indulge your senses at our onboard dining venues. Included in your trip is unlimited fine wine, beer, and soft drinks and regionally inspired cuisine made with locally grown ingredients. Your taste buds will thank you after an exclusive dining experience at La Chaine des Rotisseurs, a specialty restaurant onboard your river cruise. You won’t want to miss out on this experience of a lifetime.