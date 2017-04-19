2 Shootings Near West Hollywood May Have Been Murder-Suicide

April 19, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Murder Suicide, West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Two shootings just about a mile from each other in and near West Hollywood may be a murder-suicide.

A shooting was initially reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, near Robertson and Beverly boulevards, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Responding deputies found the woman on the sidewalk of a residential neighborhood, being treated by fire personnel for a gunshot wound to the upper body, Schrader said. The woman died at the scene.

Just a mile away, LAPD officers found a man who shot himself in his car as it was parked in a garage on Croft – just about a mile away — shortly after the woman was found.

One detective says it appears the manhunt is over for any suspects, but both shootings have not yet been confirmed by police as a murder-suicide.

