WATCH: Chase Ends With Suspected Car Thief Causing Head-On Crash

April 19, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: High Speed Pursuit

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) — The LAPD chased a suspected car thief from Topanga Canyon into Chatsworth Wednesday evening that ended in a violent head-on collision.

The driver swerved into the oncoming lane on Valley Circle near Plummer Street at around 5:10 p.m. and hit a BMW driven by  a man with a child inside. Airbags in the BMW deployed and the man and child walked away from the crash. They did not appear to be injured.

Several officers drew their guns on the driver of a white Acura and took a man into custody.

