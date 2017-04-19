This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Explore the enchanting Rhine River as you cruise with AmaWaterways. Your seven-night adventure will begin in Amsterdam, with its legendary canals and culture. Visit the famous Rijks museum, experience Van Gogh up close, and taste the unique cuisine of the Netherlands. Traveling south through Germany to Cologne and through the university town of Heidelberg, you will get to experience Germany like never before. After visiting Strasbourg and travelling through the Rheinau woods, your cruise will conclude in Basel, Switzerland.

Included on board your luxurious cruise along the Rhine you will find an array of amenities provided by AmaWaterways. Your expansive stateroom includes a computer, entertainment on Demand, a mini fridge, desk, and sitting area. Most rooms included twin balconies so you can overlook the scenic villages as you pass by. Outside of your room, take some time to relax at the sun deck pool with swim-up bar where daily cultural performances occur for your entertainment. Don’t forget to visit the Chef’s table specialty restaurant or take part in La Chaine de Rotisseurs exclusive dining experience, all included with your river cruise.

Throughout your trip you will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the historical cities and take advantage of all of what each city has to offer. Delight in the famous canals of Amsterdam and watch as the locals bike their way through to the narrow homes lining the water. Explore the house where Anne Frank lived in hiding during WWII and take a panoramic city tour with opportunities to stop for photos at a Dutch windmill. Days 3 through 5 take you through expansive Germany when you get to explore Cologne, Rudesheim, Mannheim, and Heidelberg. On Day 6 you will arrive in Strasbourg, France and have the opportunity to enjoy French patisserie and explore the town’s oldest park at the Place de la Republique. A large variety of activities are included each day and you get to choose how you want to explore. Whatever your preference, your days will be filled with discovery and marvel.