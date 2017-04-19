River Cruising on the Danube

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Take a trip with AmaWaterways and leisurely cruise from Budapest to Vilshofen on the River Danube. Travel through four unique European countries and experience the sights and sounds that have inspired artists, musicians, and poets. You will begin your cruise in Budapest, travel through to Slovakia to Bratislava and on to Vienna, Austria, the birthplace of the waltz and revered as the city of music. Continuing on to the scenic wine-growing region of the Wachau Valley and through the charming medieval towns, you will finish your trip in illustrious city of Passau.

Featured on board your seven-night cruise along the Danube are AmaWaterways’ spacious staterooms, award-winning dining, immersive itineraries, and an array of amenities. Most staterooms come with twin balconies and all of them include luxurious accommodations. In your room, you will have access to a computer, an entertainment system, mini-fridge, and desk and sitting area. Enjoy tapas, snacks, and daily refreshments in the Main Lounge along with unlimited selections of fine wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Cozy up next to the pool or relax in the lounge with panoramic views and bar. Daily entertainment will include cultural performances and give you the opportunity to enjoy the arts.

Over the course of your tour, you will have the opportunity to delight in sightseeing the city of Budapest, Hungary. Home to the famed Heroes’ Square and Castle Hill, Budapest is a spread over the banks of the Danube and offers spectacular views of the river. On Day 3 you will wake up in Bratislava and enjoy a walking tour of the city’s renowned sites such as St. Martin’s Cathedral. Later in the trop, as you travel on to Vienna, you will get to experience a traditional “Viennese Wine and Music” evening experience in a rustic wine tavern just outside the city. Throughout Austria and Germany you will be immersed in the Gothic and Italian Baroque architecture and the cobblestone streets. A large variety of activities are included each day and you get to choose how you want to explore. Whatever your preference, your days will be filled with discovery and marvel.