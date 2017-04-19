Reputed Gang Member Arrested In Stabbing Of Child’s Mother

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) — A reputed gang member suspected of stabbing the mother of his child in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Chatsworth has been arrested, police said Wednesday.
Police were summoned at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday to the 7400 block of Canoga Avenue, where they found the injured woman in a vehicle, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez said.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and was in stable condition, Ramirez said. The attack happened outside the restaurant, near De Soto Avenue and Nordhoff Street.
Angel Rios, 20, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and was being held on $1 million bail, according to the LAPD and the sheriff’s department. No court date was immediately set.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)