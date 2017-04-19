OC Dental Clinic Linked To Kids’ Infections Set To Reopen

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com/AP) — An Orange County dental clinic where nearly 70 kids contracted serious infections has received permission from health officials to reopen.

Children’s Dental Group in Anaheim has been closed for four months after dozens of young patients were sickened following pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals. The clinic will reopen next week, according to the Orange County Register.

The county’s Health Care Agency says the facility has replaced its water delivery system, which is believed to have been the source of the illnesses.

Some children developed a bacterial infection of the mouth that can spread to the gum and bone.

One of the lawsuits against Children’s Dental Group of Anaheim was filed on behalf of 3-year-old Maagid Odeh, who had much of his jaw removed after being diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Orange County put a titanium jaw in place of bone after Maagid became sick after treatment at the dental clinic.

Attorneys representing children who got sick have filed claims against the county and the city. Such claims usually precede lawsuits.

