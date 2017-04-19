Latest Celebrity Burglary Victim Fabio Blames State’s Early Release Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Model Fabio Lanzoni says burglars carried off an entire safe from his West Valley home a couple of months ago.
“You feel violated , angry, upset, it’s your home,” Fabio said
Fabio is not alone, since January at least seven other celebrities had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewlery taken. Alanis Morrisette lost $2 million in stolen jewelry.
“My watches, I lost about 200K in value used to collect gold coins especially four beautiful watches I really loved and they’re gone,” he said. “You get really, really angry but you know what that’s why I’m here today.”
Fabio blames this crime spree on the state’s early release programs that allow convicted felons to be released before they have served their full sentences.
“They see a nice home they see nice cars, they burglarize everybody, just in my area the month of March more than 350 homes just in one month, and just a section of Los Angeles it’s an epidemic.”
Fabio says he doesn’t think he was targeted because he is a celebrity, rather, he says it was a crime of opportunity.
“I’m telling you every single celebrity out there I know, a lot of celebrities, Nicki Minaj, Alannis Morissette, Derek Fischer, please come out, support the cops, this is a people issue, and we need your support.”