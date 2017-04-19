Exclusive Wine Cruises

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways

Venture into the epicurean world of European wine. Discover luscious cuisine paired with the perfect blend of fine wine aboard AmaWaterways’ unique Wine Cruises. Another dimension is added to your trip when you choose to go on an exclusive wine cruise. Similar to the standard river cruises, guests will have the opportunity to join tours that showcase the historical sites in each port of call. But, these special itineraries offer guest a perfect pairing of wine-related experiences within the grand capitals and the fabled towns. Experience each region through the local cuisine paired with wine tastings – all at no additional cost.

While aboard the ship, you will have the pleasure of partaking in wine tastings led by a wine expert. Each day you will have the opportunity to taste new varieties and learn about the different wine regions. The rich culture of European wine is paired with award-winning cuisine, both on board and shore. Off ship, you will be taken on private tours of renowned wineries and cellars and visit the idyllic vineyard where more tastings and pairings await.

Every wine cruise is carefully curated by a qualified wine connoisseur. Your personal wine expert is onboard throughout the trip and usually brings hand-selected wines on board, sometimes from the expert’s own winery. The expert will recommend pairings and lead discussions through the duration of your cruise. Whether or not you’re a passionate wine lover or someone who likes to take a sip here and there, AmaWaterways’ wine cruises will quench your thirst and indulge your senses with the perfect pairing of fine wine and epicurean cuisine.