Drake Fans Target Country Club For Alleged Racial Profiling During Rapper’s Coachella Stay

INDIO (CBSLA.com) — A country club near Coachella is taking a beating on social media after rapper Drake accused the club of racial profiling.

Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – was in town for the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival when he took aim at The Madison Club in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Under an image of The Madison Club’s logo, Drake wrote: “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella”.

The post was later deleted, though screenshots were reposted on social media by some of the rapper’s 36 million Instagram followers.

Since Drake’s post, The Madison Club’s Yelp page has since been bombarded with comments from both critics and supporters, including those who accused the club of racism and others who raised questions about whether any of the accusers had ever set foot inside the members-only club.

The Madison Club’s website describes the club as “the most exclusive private residential community in La Quinta” and offers a limited number of homes and memberships, but is not considered a typical hotel.

When asked for comment, The Madison Club released the following statement: “We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination.”