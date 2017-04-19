Discover Europe on a River Cruise

This Article Is Provided By AmaWaterways
Do you dream of travelling through Europe, visiting romantic cities, enjoying gourmet cuisine, and experiencing the splendor of historical sites, but don’t know where to begin when it comes to planning a visit? Travel with AmaWaterways and experience the luxury of river cruising through Europe without the hassle of planning. European river cruising is an increasingly popular form of leisure travel. Passengers cruise on the major rivers such as the Danube, Main, Rhine, Moselle, Elbe, Rhone, Saone, and the Seine allowing travelers the opportunity to explore some of Europe’s remote regions.
River Cruising offers many benefits to the passenger. The leisurely chug along the brilliant river is the right pace for observing the passing landscape. Relaxing on the top deck of the ship is the perfect place to view the fairy tale European villages, castles, and vineyards. Step off board and immerse yourself in the history of the towns and their contemporary culture. For seven nights, take a grand tour of Europe beyond the coastline.
River cruising offers similar amenities to luxury ocean cruises. Amenities vary, but most river cruise ships have a restaurant, library, sky deck, and bar and lounge. Most ships offer a fitness center with sauna and usually a hair salon and masseuse on board. Spacious cabins contain comfortable beds and bedding and well-appointed bathrooms. Experiencing Europe has never been easier or more luxurious than it is aboard AmaWaterways.