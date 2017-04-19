Bill O’Reilly Not Returning To Fox News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Commentator Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to Fox News after allegations of sexual harassment by several women, network executives announced Wednesday.

O’Reilly has lost his job following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation in Italy next Monday. O’Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis’ hand on Wednesday.

Bill O'Reilly, who has chided Pope Francis on his Fox News show, shook hands with the pope Wednesday in Rome https://t.co/EsfqOM059A — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 19, 2017

O’Reilly met the Pope in a VIP line at the Vatican and shook hands with the Catholic leader.

Southland attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents three women accusing O’Reilly of sexual harassment, called the announcement by Fox News a victory for victims who were brave enough to come forward – and hopes more will now do the same.

“This is what happens when women speak our truth — we can slay dragons,” Bloom said. “I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women.”

The departure from Fox News marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)