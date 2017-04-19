Astros Soar Above Angels, 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings, Josh Reddick finished a single shy of the cycle and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Keuchel (3-0) allowed one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The left-hander has allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts, going seven innings in each outing.

Reddick tripled in the first and scored on a Jose Altuve single, doubled in the sixth and scored on an Evan Gattis single and hit a two-run homer to right in the seventh that went over Cameron Maybin’s outstretched glove and fell in the first row. Reddick struck out in the third.

Yulieski Gurriel also had an RBI single in the fifth that gave the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Yunel Escobar hit an RBI single in the third that tied it at one.

JC Ramirez (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits with a career-high nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved from his first career start Friday against Kansas City where he was tagged for five runs in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (bruised right hand) was out of the lineup for a third straight game. Correa took batting practice and fielded ground balls prior to Wednesday’s game. Manager A.J. Hinch said Correa is still considered day-to-day. “He’s got some questions to answer but things are pointing in the right direction,” Hinch said. “Today is a big day for him to get into baseball again.”

PEREZ OPTIONED

The Angels optioned C Carlos Perez to Triple-A Salt Lake before the game and called up C Juan Graterol. Perez was 1 for 13 with an RBI this season and had not played since Sunday. “Carlos needs to play to get his game back,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Juan is a really good fit up here. He caught well for us last year. The move was made because of that.”

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-0) makes his fourth start of the season and third on the road in the series finale Thursday looking to build on his last outing where he allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings Saturday at Kansas City.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (1-0) takes the mound Thursday looking to rebound after giving up a season-high five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision Saturday in Oakland. McCullers is 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

