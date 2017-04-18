Best Places To Visit In Echo Park

Recently known as the Williamsburg of the West Coast, Echo Park is a highly dense and diverse neighborhood in Central Los Angeles. Whether you know Echo Park as the neighborhood where the Michael Jackson’s Thriller video was filmed or where Dodger Stadium is located, there is something for everyone to explore and enjoy.



Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.dodgers.com 1000 Vin Scully AveLos Angeles, CA 90012 Aside from its rich history as the third oldest ballpark, the stadium is the one of four in the MLB with a symmetrical outfield. Echo Park has hosted Dodger Stadium since 1962. Whether you are there to watch a game, take a tour, or grab a famous Dodger Dog (yes, they have a vegetarian option), Dodger Stadium will have you entertained. Fun fact: Dodger Stadium sells the most hot dogs across all major league baseball parks.



Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

www.laparks.org 751 Echo Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90026 After a two-year $45-million makeover, Echo Park Lake is definitely a family-friendly worthy destination. If you love rich history, see the Lady of the Lake statue in person. Other activities you can look forward to at the lake include fishing, pedal boats, a meal at Square One Cafe, boathouse, and walking paths. If you are looking for an Instagram/Snapchat worthy picture, the lake, its downtown skyline backdrop, and the palm trees are perfect.



Carroll Avenue in Angeleno Heights

Carroll Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90026 Carroll AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90026 Notable for its Victorian-era residences, Angeleno Heights is one of the oldest sub-neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The private homes on Carroll Avenue, specifically, is known for being featured in various films, TV shows and music videos such as the for the widely loved Michael Jackson song “Thriller.” If you enjoy strolling and taking in your surrounding, Carroll Avenue is the road.



The Echo & Exhoplex If you’re looking to enjoy live music from emerging underground indie bands and artists, the Echo and Echoplex will satisfy your music cravings for an affordable price. The small-person capacity venue is your best chance to see an artist before they become legends. Fun fact: you can order Two Boots pizza along with your drinks at The Echo. Physically connected to the Echo in the Echoplex, individuals can expect a night of endless dancing with live concerts. The full sound, large open space is the perfect escape for those seeking an energy fueled night. Either of the two sister venues is the spot for music-lovers!



The Echo Park Time Travel Mart

1714 W. Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 413-3388

www.timetravelmart.com 1714 W. Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(213) 413-3388 Travel through time at Echo Park’s Time Travel Mart!. From Robot Toupees to Primordial Soup in a Can, visit a different time period at your leisure while giving back. The market is the storefront for 826LA, a nonprofit writing education organization. In fact, through a secret back door, there is a classroom with free tutoring and creative writing for kids ages 6 to 18. And all the books offered at the store are written by the kids.



Pins And Needles

1623 Allesandro St

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 313-9449

www.pinsandneedlesla.com 1623 Allesandro StLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 313-9449 With a collection of over 20 machines, Pins and Needles is a one of a kind pinball club. The hidden gem is located within Bedrock Studios, a giant band practice creative space, and is the perfect opportunity to impress your date (or friends and families). Need more convincing? It’s also BYOB and each game is no more than 50 cents! Since space is run by a one women team, Molly Atkinson, be sure to check their website for hours.