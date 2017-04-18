Possible Bomb Threat Forces Torrance Elementary Students, Staff To Evacuate

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — Police investigated a possible bomb threat Tuesday at Torrance Elementary School.
Students and staffers were evacuated to the athletic field of the campus in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue late this morning, according to a Torrance Police Department spokesperson.
Police searched the campus with sheriff’s dogs trained to detect explosives, but there were no immediate threats detected.
Morning preschool students will be allowed to be picked up at the regular dismissal time and afternoon preschool will be canceled, school officials said.
