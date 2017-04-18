Police Say Reputed Gang Member Wanted For Viciously Attacking His Child’s Mother

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) — LAPD investigators are looking for a reputed gang member after a brutal attack on a woman in Winnetka Tuesday night.

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. outside the McDonalds near the intersection of Desoto Avenue and Nordoff Street.

Police say a fight started in a parked car and a man used a knife and a hammer in a vicious attack. Investigators say the victim and the man have a child together. The mother is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Contents of the SUV were taken as the LAPD searched for clues as to what started a violent fight.

Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds sustained in the fight with 20-year-old Angel Rios, of Winnetka.

Officers say Rios used a butcher knife and hammer to attack the woman before fleeing.

A third person started driving the woman to the hospital but pulled over and called 911 because the injuries were too serious.

Police say Rios is a known gang member with a history of assaults on police officers.

A McDonalds worker says they were so busy they didn’t even know anything had happened until police came inside asking questions.