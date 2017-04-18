Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Orange County Part II

Earth Day has been celebrated across the world since 1970 and led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA helped with the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts. It is an annual event held on April 22 and brings over one billion people in 192 countries together, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Here in Orange County, you can learn about how you can make our Orange County community clean and sustainable for generations to come.



Earth Week

Date: Tuesday, April 18 through Saturday, April 22, 2017 800 N. State College Blvd.Fullerton, CA 92831(657) 278-4373Date: Tuesday, April 18 through Saturday, April 22, 2017 This is the 8th Annual Earth Week celebration, sponsored by the ASI Environmental Sustainability Commission and CSUF’s Center for Sustainability. The festivities begin on Tuesday, April 18, with a farmer’s market featuring produce, prepared food, and crafts along with exhibits and games to learn how to be more sustainable when it comes to food. On Wednesday, April 19, several hundred Fullerton School District students will peruse and participate in a set of interactive educational exhibits along a tour of the Fullerton Arboretum. On Thursday, April 20, a Sustainable Transportation Expo, presented by CSUF Parking and Transportation Services, will be focused on cycling and other types of commuting. Free bike tune-ups, a grown-up tricycle race, demonstrations like how to load a bike onto an OCTA bus or Metrolink train, and interactive exhibits.



Earth Day at the Bay

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. 231 University DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 923-2269Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. On Saturday, April 22, Newport Bay Conservancy and OC Parks is celebrating its 27th Earth Day with Earth Day at the Bay. Learn about how you can help protect our planet and preserve it for the future from great organizations like Sea and Sage Audubon Society, Inside the Outdoors, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Surfrider Foundation, Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks, and American Cetacean Society. The festival will include booths emphasizing water quality and recycling from Rain Barrels International, Orange County Health Care Agency Water Quality Laboratory, Irvine Ranch Water District, Orange County Used Oil Recycling Program, and Orange County Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. Activities such as arts, crafts, science discovery, and scavenger hunt will keep the family engaged and involved. The event is open to the public and free. Just bring some money to participate in drawings for great prizes from local merchants and to purchase food from local food trucks like Burnt Truck and Front Porch Pops.



Pretend City

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. 29 HubbleIrvine, CA 92618(949) 428-3900Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. On Saturday, April 22, Pretend City celebrates Earth Day by gathering together and appreciating our home as well as learn new ways to take care of it. It is the coolest celebration on Earth with recycling activities, Earth science, and art. In Art Studio Sessions’ “What Shape is Our Earth?”, children will make their own earth to take home using coffee filters, droppers, and blue and green colored water. At 11:30 a.m., Simple Science’s “Seed Exploration”, children will enjoy using their deductive reasoning skills and senses as they explore and match a variety of seeds. At 3:30 p.m., Sensational Story Time’s “Our Earth” will dive beneath the oceans and soar above the clouds in this exploration of Earth.



Earth Day & Arbor Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mustang Run at Los Alisos Blvd.Mission Viejo, CA(949) 470-3010Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mission Viejo has long celebrated Earth Day and Arbor Day with planting activities, environmental cleanup, and a green expo. This is a part of their ongoing efforts to encourage the community to become greener, reduce their carbon footprint, and save precious water by planting drought-tolerant plants. Over the past two years alone, 750 volunteers have planted 15,000 trees and shrubs. On Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., free hot dogs and ice cream for volunteers while supplies last. Register today to help plant drought-tolerant trees and shrubs and assist with litter clean up.



Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s Earth Day Festival

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3842 Warner Ave.Huntington Beach, CA 92649(714) 846-1114Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Bolsa Chica Conservancy’s Earth Day Festival is a celebration of science and fun. The event is free to attend and all guests will have the chance to engage in science-based games and activities while expanding their knowledge of wetland ecology, conservation, and pollution. Meet live representatives from Bolsa Chica’s wildlife like reptiles, sea star, sharks, and more. Engage in guided tours of the reserve. Treat yourself with delicious food from local food vendors.

By Chelsea Madren