Arenado Hits 2 Home Runs, Rockies Hold Off Dodgers 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered twice, Trevor Story also connected and the Colorado Rockies held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth inning but earned his eighth save in as many chances. With runners at first and second, Adrian Gonzalez grounded out to end it.

Arenado hit a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-3) in the first. The slugger added his sixth of the season in the fifth, sending another pitch from Ryu into the stands between the left-field foul pole and the Dodgers bullpen.

The only National League player with more homers than Arenado is Milwaukee’s Eric Thames, who has seven.

Arenado added a third-inning double for his second three-hit game in his last three starts. Colorado (10-5) won its third straight and improved to 7-2 on the road.

Story hit his second home run of the season deep into the left-field bleachers in the fourth, snapping slumps of 0 for 12 and 1 for 26.

Chris Rusin (2-0) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. The first four Colorado relievers combined to hold the Dodgers scoreless on two hits over four innings.

Ryu was tagged for four runs and seven hits over six innings as he lost his third consecutive start. He’s allowed 10 runs and 19 hits over 15 1/3 innings in his three losses.

Rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland started for the Rockies, but came out after four-plus innings. He held Los Angeles to a run and four hits, but walked four to go with three strikeouts.

The Dodgers, who have lost three in a row, scored in the fourth when Joc Pederson’s infield single drove in Kike Hernandez from third base. Hernandez walked with one out and went to third on a single by Gonzalez.

The Rockies have taken three of four from the Dodgers this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe sustained a bruise to his right big toe when he was hit on the foot by a pitch from Freeland leading off the first. Forsythe stayed in the game until the third but appeared to be in pain.

TWICE AS NICE

Following his first multihomer game against the Dodgers, Arenado has 11 two-homer games in his career.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-2, 8.59 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season. He faced the Dodgers at Coors Field on April 9 and took the loss after allowing five runs and five hits in five innings.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.53) comes off his best start of the season. He held the Diamondbacks to a run and four hits over 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight with only one walk.