Police: Burglar Caught Frying Chicken, Drinking Alcohol At Florida Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspected burglar was caught cooking up trouble at a house in Alachua County, Fla.
Samantha O’Neal said she came home with her sister and a friend Thursday to find a man standing over her stove, frying her chicken and drinking her vodka, according to Fox station WOFL.
“I walked in to him standing here with this pot of oil, where he was frying chicken. The strainer right here, this chicken in freezer that got cut open, frying chicken,” O’Neal told the TV station.
“He was in here, drunk as a skunk, just being Betty Crocker,” O’Neal’s sister, Melissa Stanley, told Fox 35.
O’Neal was stunned and started screaming. “I was scared. My sister was more scared,” she explained. “I just wanted him off the property, so I picked him up and threw him out the gate.”
The women called 911. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested 34-year-old Ronald Wesly, who was found wandering nearby.
According to O’Neal, the accused crook was a good cook. “My buddy had eaten it [chicken]. He said it was seasoned very well,” she said.