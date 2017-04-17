Police: Registered Sex Offender Arrested For Attacking Woman He Picked Up At Bus Stop In San Fernando Valley

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) — Police Monday arrested a registered sex offender, who sexually assaulted a woman he picked up at a bus stop in Valley Glen on Easter, according to Los Angeles police.

On Sunday around noon, a man in a beige Kia Sorrento pulled over at a bus stop at the corner of Oxnard Street and Buffalo Avenue and offered a woman a ride. She said no, but he did not want to take no for an answer.

“Then he acted like. Hey, it’s Easter. I’ve got a family. So she thought second of it and jumped in the car,” said Lt. Jim Gavin of the Los Angeles Police Department. “While she was in the car, he said: ‘I’ve got to swing by a friend’s house real quick.'”

But he didn’t drive to a friend’s house. Instead, he drove the victim to a dead end and sexually assaulted her.

“She put up a fight. He ended up choking her. She, for a little bit, lost consciousness. And he was able to pull her pants down. At that point, she was able to free herself and get out of the car and take off running.”

The victim managed to scale a razor-wire chain-link fence to get away and was able to give police a good description of her attacker and his car.

Police spotted a Kia Sorrento fitting the description Monday morning and arrested the driver, who has been identified as Enefiok Edem.

Detectives said the same suspect was arrested last year for a nearly identical sexual assault. But charges were dismissed because there was no physical evidence.

The suspect likely preyed on more victims in the months between the two attacks, according to investigators, who are urging more victims to come forward.

“You won’t feel alone. We have a great team the mayor put together – the family justice system that affords the victim the opportunity to walk through a process and not feel isolated alone,” Gavin said.

Police said the predator staked out the Metro Orange Line looking for victims.

Maria Marin said no to a stranger who approached her the same way at the same bus stop. “There was a guy there who was constantly asking if I wanted a ride in the morning,” she said.

Police wanted to remind people not to accept rides from strangers.