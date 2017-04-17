Police Seeking Man Wanted For 7 Smash-And-Grab Burglaries In Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Nick Tsaturyan has security video at his Reno’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Studio City that shows a man giving a series of mule kicks to the glass door to smash it open.

Cameras also captured the man slamming the cash register three times before the machine opened up.

“He comes here and takes the cash register, bam, one time, two time, third time, open,” Tsaturyan said.

Police also say the same man broke into a women’s boutique, where he made off with a handful of pricey purses in less than a minute.

A camera was also rolling on the man at a massage parlor where he kicked the door and went straight to the cash box, police say.

Veronica Mattar showed CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen the damage done to her salon after he bashed in a glass door.

Police say the man pulled off seven smash-and-grabs in Studio City along Ventura Boulevard between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Arch Drive during the late hours of April 1 and early morning April 2.

“It’s just very heartless. It’s sad. Do you like do you have nothing better to do with your time than to ruin other people’s lives?” Mattar said.

The suspected thief has a shaved head, goatee and pierced left ear.

Tsaturyan says between the stolen cash, broken door and busted register the guy set him back about $2,000.

Police say the man has gotten away with a total of $4,000 in cash.

If you have any information regarding these crimes please call the LAPD North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8377.