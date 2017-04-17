Classes To Resume At San Bernardino School Week After Murder-Suicide

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide reopens Monday.
School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday at 8:50 a.m., a week after 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his estranged wife’s school and opened fire on her classroom.
Counselors will be made available for students and staff, and officials say there will be new security procedures in place, including requiring visitors to present valid photo identification and restricting them to the school office.
North Park has been closed since April 10, when the shooting killed 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez. Anderson then fatally shot himself.
Nolan Brandy, 9-year-old student who was also wounded, went home from a hospital on Sunday. He and the Jonathan were standing near their special-education teacher at the time of the shooting.
Police say Anderson had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume the relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)