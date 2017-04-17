Caught On Video: Masked Robber Points Gun At Subway Clerk

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Two masked men were caught on video robbing a Subway restaurant in Buena Park, just around the corner from Knott’s Berry Farm.
Just before midnight Sunday, two men wearing masks and armed with handguns walked into the sandwich restaurant at 7900 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park.
Security video shows one of the men pointed his gun right at the clerk’s face. The clerk was seen calmly walking the armed men to the back of the store. One of robbers was later seen walking out of the store holding an item, presumably the unknown amount of cash that was taken.
Police say it’s not clear whether the Subway incident is related to other recent robberies reported in the area.