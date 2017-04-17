Boy Critically Wounded in South LA Shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on a South Los Angeles street Monday afternoon.
According to Los Angeles police, the victim was shot at around 4:12 p.m. at the intersection of West 77th Street and West Broadway, right across from the LAPD 77th Street Community Police Station.
Three male Hispanic suspects fled. The victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. The motive was unknown, police said.