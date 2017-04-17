Boy Critically Wounded in South LA Shooting

April 17, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Shooting, South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot on a South Los Angeles street Monday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles police, the victim was shot at around 4:12 p.m. at the intersection of West 77th Street and West Broadway, right across from the LAPD 77th Street Community Police Station.

Three male Hispanic suspects fled. The victim was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. The motive was unknown, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia