350 Marijuana Plants Found Inside Garden Grove Building

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — A fire at a Garden Grove commercial building revealed more than 350 marijuana plants inside, authorities said Monday.
The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Century Boulevard, Garden Grove police Sgt. Vince Vaicaro said.
“The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported,” Vaicaro said.
No arrests have been made.
