Man Police Say Was Armed With Knife Shot, Killed In Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man police say was wielding a knife was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Orange County, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 61st Street in Newport Beach for a domestic violence call just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, an officer made contact with the suspect on a sidewalk, who they say was in possession of the knife.

Authorities said the man initially complied with orders to drop the weapon. But moments later, police say he re-armed himself.

That’s when “the suspect then exhibited threatening actions towards the officer,” Newport Beach police said in a news release.

“Fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the officer fired at the suspect,” police added.

The suspect was treated at the scene, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died of his injuries. His name has been withheld pending notification of loved ones.

Police said the victim in the domestic violence call was also treated at the scene, and was then transported to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information about this incident was asked to call Det. Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797 or Sgt. Ryan Peters at (949) 644-3764.