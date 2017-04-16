Girl, 3, In Stable Condition After Being Hit In Face By Stray Bullet

EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA.com) — A 3-year-old girl who was shot in the face in Southern California remained hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said Sunday.

Jayleen Dickerson became the unintended target in a drive-by shooting that unfolded Saturday afternoon near Walton Avenue at 39th Street.

“I heard the mother start screaming … ‘My baby! My baby! She’s been hit. Call the ambulance! Call the police!'” said Dana Kennedy, a neighbor.

Police say a group of 15 people were in front of a home in the Exposition Park when a grey vehicle with several people inside drove up.

Investigators say that’s when one of the passengers jumped out and unloaded several rounds. One of the bullets pierced the window and struck Jayleen.

Relatives say Jayleen’s mother jumped into a car with family members and proceeded to drive her to the hospital. After traveling for a couple of miles, they spotted officers outside of a shopping center.

Police called paramedics, and Jayleen was rushed to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center.

Gang detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating. Meanwhile, police indicated that Jayleen’s injuries were not life threatening.

“I’m very upset. The fact about it is she shouldn’t have been shot. Period,” Kennedy said.