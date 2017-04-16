Huge Terminal Shuffle For Airlines Coming To LAX

April 16, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: LAX, Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you consider yourself a pro when it comes to the lay-out at LAX, that’s going to change in a few weeks.

Twenty-one airlines will move on the nights of May 12, May 14 and May 16. Nearly a third of the 70 airlines that operate out of LAX will relocate in a complicated move orchestrated by Delta and overseen by Los Angeles World Airports.

  • The following airlines will be affected:
  • Air Canada (moving from Terminal 2 to Terminal 6)
  • Allegiant (T3 to T5, T6 check-in)
  • Avianca (T2 to Bradley, T3 check-in)
  • Boutique Air (T3 to T6)
  • Delta (T5/T6 to T2/T3)
  • Frontier (T3 to T5, T6 check-in)
  • Hawaiian (T2 to T5)
  • InterJet (T2 to Bradley, T3 check-in)
  • JetBlue (T3 to T5)
  • Qatar (T2 to Bradley)
  • Spirit (T3 to T5)
  • Sun Country (T2 to T5, T6 check-in)
  • Thomas Cook (T2 to Bradley)
  • Virgin America (T3 to T6)
  • Virgin Australia (from T3 to arrivals at Bradley, check-in at T3)
  • Volaris (arrivals to Bradley, check-in at T2)
  • WestJet (T2 to T3)
  • XL France (T2 to T6)

In addition, Southwest will move its international flight arrivals from Terminal 2 to Bradley, but all international Southwest flights will depart from Terminal 1.

