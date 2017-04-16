Cleveland Police Search For Man They Say Streamed Killing Live On Facebook

CLEVELAND (CBSLA.com) — An active search is underway in Ohio after police say a man streamed a killing live on Facebook.
Cleveland police say incident unfolded Sunday afternoon at 635 E. 93. It was there that police say the suspect streamed the killing on Facebook Live.
According to police, the suspect also “claimed to have committed multiple other homicides,” though those claims have yet been verified.
The suspect was identified by police as Steve Stephens, a 6-foot-1 tall black male, who is bald with a full beard.
Stephens was wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt, and is traveling in white or cream-colored sports utility vehicle.
Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous, and urged the public to not approach the suspect if spotted.