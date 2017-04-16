California Company Recalls Snacks Over Unlisted Peanuts

April 16, 2017 11:35 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles-area company is voluntarily recalling one of its vegetarian snacks because it may contain trace amounts of unlisted peanuts.

The firm, Beyond Meat, said in a release Friday that peanuts were detected in some of its Feisty Crumbles snacks sold in Southern California.

The recall affects 5-pound bags and 11-ounce bags. Consumers can return the products for a full refund.

The El Segundo-based company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of allergic reaction if they eat the snacks.

