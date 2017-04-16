Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – April 17

Whether you’re recovering from Coachella, or suffering from the FOMO of not going, we’ve rounded up a week’s worth of fun events to keep you entertained. Shows from the stage and screen, a trip to the zoo, and Dodgers baseball are just some of the things in store for the week ahead.

Monday, April 17



Watch The Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(866) 363-4377

www.dodgers.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 Dodger baseball opened earlier this month and is in full swing. Pitcher Brandon McCarthy is back in action, as the boys in blue take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grab a beer, a Dodger Dog, and enjoy the game at 7:10pm.

Tuesday, April 18



Celebrate Tax Day With Specials

Various Locations

www.theatricum.com Various Locations Tax Day doesn’t have to be all bad. Bars and restaurants around the city are easing the pain with food and drink specials, like Whisper Restaurant and Lounge’s April 18th 18-cent martini special (with purchase of entree). Boneyard Bistro is also celebrating the end of Tax Season with half off beer and wine, while over at TART they’re offering a 2-for-1 special on all beer and house wines.

Wednesday, April 19



Celebrate National Canadian Film Day

The Cinefamily

611 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.cinefamily.com The Cinefamily611 N. Fairfax Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036 Today is National Canadian Film Day, and the Consulate General of Canada in L.A. is celebrating with a free marathon of Canadian films in partnership with The Cinefamily and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Four films directed by our neighbors to the north begin screening at 2:30pm, honoring the distinct impact Canadian filmmakers have had on Hollywood. Canadian food and libations will be served during the free, all day marathon.

Thursday, April 20



16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival Opening Night

UCLA’s Royce Hall

340 Royce Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90095

www.dancecamerawest.org UCLA’s Royce Hall340 Royce Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90095 Today is the first of seven days showcasing forms of dance ranging from modern to tap, hip-hop to ballet, through various film and live performances. Opening Night features International Shorts, with a live performance by The Seaweed Sisters. The festival continues this week and next with a Celebration of UCLA Dance: 1962-2017, Featured Documentaries, screenings that include a West Coast Premiere, a Family Film Day, and sunset performances and film screenings on the Santa Monica Pier.

Friday, April 21



Charles Phoenix: Southern Californialand

Union Station

888 N. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.unionstationla.com Union Station888 N. Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 So-called Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, is bringing Angelenos along on his exploration of SoCal’s undiscovered and underrated architectural gems from the past and present. The “King of Retro” shows off his keen expertise of all things Southern California, from spage-age drive-ins, to coffee shops and bowling alleys, in the most entertaining slideshow you’ll ever see. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, April 22



Celebrate Earth Day with “Wild for the Planet”

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4200

www.lazoo.org Los Angeles Zoo5333 Zoo Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4200 The L.A. Zoo is honoring Earth Day with the kick off of their annual Wild for the Planet celebration. Starting today, and running through Endangered Species Day (May 19), the zoo points a spotlight on the importance of protecting the environment and its creatures. In addition to an Earth Day Education Station, various activities like games, giveaways, acrobatic show, interactive puppet shows, and a vendor-filled Earth Expo will also take place.





Los Angeles Times’ 22nd Annual Festival of Books

University of Southern California

Los Angeles, CA

events.latimes.com University of Southern CaliforniaLos Angeles, CA Bookworms get ready for the largest literary festival in the nation, as the Annual Festival of Books returns to the USC campus in downtown L.A. Authors and celebrity guests like Bryan Cranston, Dave Grohl, Kelly Oxford, and Nancy Silverton are just a few of the names on this year’s roster. Ten outdoor stages will feature everything from cooking to poetry, while Center Theatre Group performs songs from “Into the Woods,” a street-art-style mural is created, and hundreds of exhibitors offer books and merchandise for sale.

Sunday, April 23



See “The Cat in the Hat”

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.com The Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 Everyone’s favorite fictional cat is coming to life at The Broad Stage in a special CHILDSPLAY production of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat”. Based on Seuss’ original illustrations, this 2014 revival features sets and costumes straight out of the book, and tells the tale of that fateful rainy day when Sally and her brother met a most mischievous cat adorned in a red and white hat. Well intentioned fun turns into messy chaos, in this classic loved by kids and adults alike.

Article by Kellie Fell.