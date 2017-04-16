21-Year-Old Santa Barbara Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Domestic Disturbance

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA.com) — A 21-year-old Santa Barbara man has been arrested and accused of attempted murder after getting into a domestic disturbance with family members .

At approximately 3 a,m. Sunday, deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Aldebaran in the Vandenberg Village area.

The suspect was identified as Cristian Arebalo. Officials said he got physical with family members inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, Arebalo allegedly confronted them outside the house. He reportedly fired one round from a handgun in their presence.

The deputies took cover and the suspected retreated back into the home, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team (S.E.T.) and Hostage Negotiation Team (H.N.T.) joined the Sheriff’s Deputies, Lompoc Police Department and CHP.

Arebalo called 911 and said he planned to escalate the situation with law enforcement. A member of the H.N.T was eventually able to establish communication with Arebalo and convince him to peacefully surrender to S.E.T. deputies around 4:43 a.m.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and it was determined that Arebalo had fired several shots inside the home.

Arebalo was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a charge of attempted murder.