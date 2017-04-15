2 In Custody After Wild El Segundo Pursuit With Stolen Pickup

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) – A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly leading police in El Segundo on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen pickup truck early Saturday morning.
At about 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted what he believed to be a suspicious and unoccupied pickup truck parked in the area of Washington Street and Palm Avenue, the El Segundo Police Department reported.
A check on the vehicle’s license plate revealed that it had been stolen out of Inglewood. And while watching the vehicle from a distance, the officer saw a man and a woman get into the truck and drive away.
Police say the driver refused to pull over, and at one point made a U- turn on a residential street, driving toward one of the officers but not striking his patrol car.
The pursuit ended a short time later just north of Imperial Avenue, where the woman stayed inside the pickup truck and the man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot, across Imperial Highway and onto airport property. He was captured shortly thereafter.
Police did not release the names of the suspects.
