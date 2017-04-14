School Shooter Identified As Teacher’s Husband In 911 Calls

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Police Friday released audio recordings of a 911 call made after the shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school.
Cedric Anderson fatally shot himself after killing his estranged wife, teacher Karen Smith, and an 8-year-old boy, Jonathan Martinez. Another student, a 9-year-old boy, was also shot and is recovering.
In one of the short tapes, a caller identifies the shooter as a teacher’s husband.
“We have an active shooter at North Park Elementary,” an unidentified woman is heard telling authorities. “One of our teachers was shot.”
A dispatcher than tells the woman to “hold on” several times as she puts the call through to school police.
Authorities say Anderson had accused his wife of infidelity, prompting her to move out. When his efforts to win her back failed, they say he went to the school and shot her.
