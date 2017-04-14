Navy Seal Exposed — Literally — For Being A Porn Star

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — During the day, he proudly wore the uniform of a Navy Seal.
At night, Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph Schmidt III wore decidedly less clothing.
Officials say the decorated military man is a porn actor with nearly 30 films under his belt.
Make that his resume.
Schmidt is a 23-year veteran based in Coronado.
According to the San Diego Tribune, Schmidt works under the nom-de-porn of Jay Voom.
Schmidt’s wife is also a well-known XXX actress. She works under the name of Jewels Jade.
The Naval Special Warfare command is launching an investigation.