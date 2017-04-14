Navy Seal Exposed — Literally — For Being A Porn Star

April 14, 2017 7:42 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —    During the day, he proudly wore the uniform of a Navy Seal.

At night, Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph Schmidt III wore decidedly less clothing.

Officials say the decorated military man is a porn actor with nearly 30 films under his belt.

Make that his resume.

porn couple Navy Seal Exposed Literally For Being A Porn Star

(credit: Instagram)

Schmidt is a 23-year veteran based in Coronado.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Schmidt works under the nom-de-porn of Jay Voom.

Schmidt’s wife is also a well-known XXX actress. She works under the name of Jewels Jade.

The Naval Special Warfare command is launching an investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia