Man Struck, Injured Outside South LA Church During Police Pursuit

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A man taking part in a church processional in South Los Angeles was hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night who was being pursued by police.
The victim was hit around 9 p.m. during a Holy Thursday procession in the area of West 87th Street and South Broadway, near Mother of Sorrows Church, Los Angeles police report.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the suspect struck a parked car, which caused a chain reaction which hit and injured a parishioner.
“It is our understanding that the parishioner who was injured is in stable condition,” the Archdiocese said.
The victim was not identified.
The suspect, 28-year-old Rayvon Jones, was taken into custody during a perimeter search in the area of 90th Street and Stanford Avenue, where he was found hiding under a car, according to the LAPD.
Officers had been chasing Jones because he was wanted on a warrant related to an unspecified felony crime, according to the LAPD.
