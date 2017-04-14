LA Mission To Hold Easter Event For The Homeless

April 14, 2017 4:40 AM
Filed Under: Easter, Good Friday, Homeless

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Mission will hold an Easter event for the homeless on Good Friday.

Those in attendance will receive an Easter dinner, Easter baskets for children and a foot-washing station.

Various celebrities are expected to participate in shifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., organizers said.

Food service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by all other activities.

The event will be held at the Los Angeles Mission, located at 3030 E. Fifth Street.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

