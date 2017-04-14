ICE Detainee Dies After Being Hospitalized In Victorville

April 14, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Convicted Felon, Custody, Detainee, Dies, Hospitalized, ICE, Mexican National, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A 55-year-old Mexican man and convicted felon passed away Thursday evening after being hospitalized in Victorville for a medical issue while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sergio Alonso Lopez was being treated at the Victor Valley Global Medical Center when he died of internal bleeding. According to a news release from ICE, he was transferred to the hospital from the Adelanto Detention Facility April 1 after he vomited blood.

ICE reported that Lopez had a history of medical issues including cirrhosis of the liver and alcohol abuse.

It marks the sixth death of an ICE detainee in the 2017 fiscal year.

Lopez had been in ICE custody since being arrested Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. His deportation proceedings were pending in immigration court.

Lopez had multiple convictions dating back to 1981, including assault with a deadly weapon and felony burglary, ICE said. He had been deported three times since 1995.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Carlys Krueger says:
    April 14, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Im Crying Crocodile Tears Right Now!!!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia