ICE Detainee Dies After Being Hospitalized In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A 55-year-old Mexican man and convicted felon passed away Thursday evening after being hospitalized in Victorville for a medical issue while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Sergio Alonso Lopez was being treated at the Victor Valley Global Medical Center when he died of internal bleeding. According to a news release from ICE, he was transferred to the hospital from the Adelanto Detention Facility April 1 after he vomited blood.
ICE reported that Lopez had a history of medical issues including cirrhosis of the liver and alcohol abuse.
It marks the sixth death of an ICE detainee in the 2017 fiscal year.
Lopez had been in ICE custody since being arrested Feb. 7 in Los Angeles. His deportation proceedings were pending in immigration court.
Lopez had multiple convictions dating back to 1981, including assault with a deadly weapon and felony burglary, ICE said. He had been deported three times since 1995.
One Comment
Im Crying Crocodile Tears Right Now!!!