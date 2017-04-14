Fire Damages Historic Duplex In Westlake District

PICO UNION (CBSLA.com) – A broken natural gas line helped fuel a fire Friday afternoon that engulfed the attic of a 112-year-old duplex in the Westlake District near downtown Los Angeles.
The blaze was reported around 3:37 p.m. at a vacant two-story duplex in the 1200 block of South Alvarado Street. Approximately 80 Los Angeles firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze within about 30 minutes.
The fire was confined to the attic. There were no injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
The duplex was undergoing renovations at the time and firefighters discovered a broken natural gas line in the attic believed to have fueled the fire.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.