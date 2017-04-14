Delta To Offer Passengers Nearly $10,000 To Give Up Flight Seats

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Delta’s move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger’s forced removal from a sold-out flight.
In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.
Johnny Jet, who runs a travel tip website, called the strategy a “brilliant PR move”.
“Bumped is a great way to make some extra travel money so I actually encourage it if you have extra time,” he said.
Earlier this week, Delta announced it paid a family $11,000 not to fly after the airline overbooked a flight.
The airline isn’t entirely free of a history of controversial passenger removals: a Minnesota man was dragged off a flight from Minneapolis to LAX in 2012 after allegedly attacking a flight attendant.
