19-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Pasadena

April 13, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Missing Man, Missing Person

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 19-year-old man who has been reported missing in Pasadena.

David Sanchez was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Arroyo Boulevard.

Detectives described Sanchez as a Hispanic man who stands 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and shorts.

Sanchez left the area without his wallet and cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the police or call 911.

