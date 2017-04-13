19-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 19-year-old man who has been reported missing in Pasadena.
David Sanchez was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Arroyo Boulevard.
Detectives described Sanchez as a Hispanic man who stands 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and shorts.
Sanchez left the area without his wallet and cell phone.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the police or call 911.