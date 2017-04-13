5 Hospitalized, Cat Killed After Massive Fire Erupts At Pacific Palisades Home

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters Thursday extinguished a greater alarm fire that injured five people in Pacific Palisades.
According to firefighters, the blaze erupted shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a home located in the 16500 block of West Las Casas Place.
A preliminary investigation revealed flames spread to an adjacent home, causing significant damage.
Paramedics transported five people — a 67-year-old man, a 14-year-old girl, a 53-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a 91-year-old woman — to UCLA Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.
Hospital officials say the 67-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were listed in critical condition. The conditions of the other victims remain unknown at this time.
A pet cat was killed in the fire, officials said.
It took 88 firefighters just under an hour to extinguish the flames.
An arson unit has responded to assist at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.