Deadly Shooting Investigation Underway In Oxnard

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — A 23-year-old man was shot to death Thursday in Oxnard.
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Featherstone and San Gorgino Avenue for report of a shooting.
Upon their arrival, authorities located a man suffering from at east one gun shot wound.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No suspect description has been provided at this time.
At this time, it remains unclear if the incident was gang-related.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.