Deadly Shooting Investigation Underway In Oxnard

April 13, 2017 5:12 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — A 23-year-old man was shot to death Thursday in Oxnard.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Featherstone and San Gorgino Avenue for report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a man suffering from at east one gun shot wound.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No suspect description has been provided at this time.

At this time, it remains unclear if the incident was gang-related.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia