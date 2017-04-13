Metta World Peace: Magic Told Me I’m ‘Probably Not’ Returning To Lakers For 2017-18

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Chances are the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be bringing back veteran Metta World Peace next season, at least according to the 17-year forward.
In an exit interview with reporters Thursday, World Peace – who won a title with the Lakers in 2010 when he still went by Ron Artest – said Magic Johnson, the team’s president of basketball operations, told him he wouldn’t be coming back next season.
“They’re probably not gonna bring me back. … That’s what (President of Basketball Operations) Magic (Johnson) said. He’s probably not gonna bring me back. But it’s good. I had a nice time,” World Peace told reporters.
While appearing in only 25 games, World Peace brought leadership to a young Lakers roster that ended the season Wednesday with a
109-94 loss to the Warriors.
Despite the team finishing 26-56 on the year, World Peace said he believes the Lakers’ season was still a successful one.
“I think the young guys developed,” he said. “I saw progress. That’s all you can ask for….I see progress with those guys.”
It wasn’t clear whether World Peace was considering retirement, but most analysts expect him to be on an NBA roster next season.
Just not the Lakers’.