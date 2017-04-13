Dozens Arrested In Downtown LA ICE Protest

April 13, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: ICE, Immigration, Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Thursday arrested about three dozen demonstrators who were protesting recent enforcement actions taken by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

The demonstration, dubbed “An Interfaith Day of Prophetic Action,” began late Thursday morning at Placita Olvera United Methodist Church, 115 Paseo de la Plaza.

About 300 people marched to a rally outside the old LAPD Parker Center headquarters building at 150 N. Los Angeles St., some bearing signs that read, “All Religions Believe in Justice.”

Early Thursday afternoon, about three dozen protesters who sat in the street were taken into custody, according to Guillermo Torres, a representative of the demonstrators.

“There is no better time than now — Holy Week — to put our faith into action by taking the risky, solidarity-filled self-giving love of Jesus into the streets to confront hatred, violence and injustice,” said the Rev. Francisco Garcia, co-chair of the Sanctuary Task Force of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

Among organizations participating in the demonstration and rally were Bend the Arc-Jewish Action, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, and various other faith-based groups, immigration rights organizations and labor organizations.

